Back to Nature: Explore Chula Vista's Living Coast

CHULA VISTA (CBS 8) - There's a new exhibit promising to help people unplug, unwind and reconnect with their wild roots.



The Living Coast Discovery Center is introducing you to new animal ambassadors and interactive features.

Kids and teens participating in the Living Coast's spring and summer wildlife camps will get to explore the Back to Nature and Native Pollinator Garden with new camp themes and animals. Spring camps run from Mar. 20 to Mar. 31.

CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from Chula Vista with your peek at the exhibit they're calling "back to nature."

For more information about registration, click here.