A French singer died suddenly while performing at her own concert in what is being investigated as a possible electrocution, according to reports.
The son of Cecil, the beloved African lion unceremoniously killed by a Minnesota dentist, has been slaughtered in the same manner as his father.
Sen. John McCain’s cancer diagnosis does not have to be a death sentence, according to a woman who suffered the same disease and beat it.
The Pennsylvania parents who gave their daughters to a sexual predator they looked to as a spiritual savior were sentenced to up to seven years in prison, officials said.
The lone survivor of a deadly stabbing rampage that left four children and their father dead has described the horror of the attack in newly released documents.
James “Jimmie” Byron Haakenson was just 16 years old when he left his family’s Minnesota home for adventure in the summer of ‘76.