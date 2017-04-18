Oceanside hit-and-run victim identified as manhunt continues

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities Tuesday publicly identified a woman killed in a North County hit-and-run crash one day shy of her 64th birthday.

Margaret Examus, address unknown, was crossing the street in the 1400 block of Mission Avenue in Oceanside about 8 p.m. Sunday when she was struck by a westbound silver 1998 Honda Civic traveling at upward of 80 mph, according to police. She died at the scene.

Following the crash, the motorist, described as a bearded white or Hispanic man in a baseball cap, continued driving and left the area, Lt. Ignacio Lopez said.

A witness followed the Honda onto northbound Interstate 5 and east on state Route 76, but lost sight of it near Loretta Street in the Lawrence Canyon area.

Officers found the Civic late Monday afternoon in the 300 block of Stage Coach Road, but the driver was not immediately identified, police said.

