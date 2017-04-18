2 hospitalized after crash involving MTS bus

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — Two people were hospitalized after a crash involving a city bus in Valencia Park.

The collision happened just before 11 a.m. Tuesday morning at the intersection of Euclid Avenue and Market Street.

One of the vehicles involved wound up crashing into a parking lot and hitting half-a-dozen parked vehicles.

That driver suffered minor injuries, but the driver of a pickup that was also involved suffered major injuries.

No one on the bus was hurt.