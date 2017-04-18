Sentencing for man who took agent on wild ride

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — A man who pleaded guilty to taking an off-duty federal agent on a ride in a stolen truck was sentenced Tuesday.

Adan Bustos will spend five years in prison for robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

Last October, Bustos stole a bike from a Border Patrol agent's home in Ocean Beach, but the agent jumped in the back of the truck and tried to stop Bustos for eight miles.

Bustos eventually crashed downtown and was taken into custody.



