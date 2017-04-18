Chargers to begin second phase of offseason workout program

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The Los Angeles Chargers will begin the second phase of their nine-week offseason workout program Tuesday at Chargers Park.

During the three-week second phase, on-field workouts may include individual player instruction and drills. No live contact or team offense versus team defense drills are permitted.

The workouts are being held in San Diego because the Costa Mesa site where the team plans to practice during the regular season is not ready.

The workout sessions are closed to the public.

