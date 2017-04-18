Kids play songs to protest cutting music programs

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — San Diego students are protesting the budget proposal that would cut music programs in city schools.

A rally against music cuts was held Tuesday to also keep teachers from losing their jobs.

Signs in hand, students, teachers and parents gathered at Ellen Browning Scripps Elementary at 7:50 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

They are urging everyone in the community to attend upcoming town hall meetings with the San Diego Unified School Board.

The district is cutting $124 million from the 2017-2018 school year budget. More than 1,400 jobs could be cut - including teachers, janitorial staff, plus office positions at the headquarters.

Music and physical education programs could be a thing of the past.

Teachers say music and PE classes are vital to brain and social development and students are fighting back, armed with their instruments and voices.

"I believe that everybody should be singing and playing an instrument in a classroom in a school in America, "said student Ella Cujec.

Cindy Marten, the Superintendent of San Diego Unified School District, released the following statement:

The District supports the right of teachers and families to voice their opinions and concerns and we welcome that. We will continue to look at all options, including early retirement and other solutions, to responsibly meet our fiscal constraints. We will not allow budget constraints to deny our students the excellent education they deserve.

The district is still waiting for Governor Jerry Brown to send out his complete budget statewide.

That's expected as early as next month.