South Carolina homeowner finds 9-foot alligator on porch - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

South Carolina homeowner finds 9-foot alligator on porch

Posted: Updated:

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (AP) — It wasn't the Easter bunny that startled a South Carolina homeowner and his family. It wasn't even a burglar.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reports Susie and Steve Polston were worried that someone was trying to get into their home on Sunday. Instead, Polston's 16-year-old son found the intruder: a nine-foot alligator crawling on their second-story porch.

The family says the alligator climbed a back stairwell to the porch, crunched through the aluminum screen door and nestled between a sofa and a swinging bench.

State law requires a nuisance-trapped alligator to be killed, but the family didn't want that. The other choice was to wait it out, but the alligator was eventually euthanized.

Last year, an alligator rang a doorbell, while another fell asleep on a porch.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Woman who killed teen in Tierrasanta hit-and-run sentenced to four years

    Woman who killed teen in Tierrasanta hit-and-run sentenced to four years

    Thursday, July 20 2017 6:56 PM EDT2017-07-20 22:56:40 GMT

    A 20-year-old woman who had consumed alcohol before she struck and killed a teenage boy in Tierrasanta, then fled the scene, was sentenced Thursday to four years in state prison.

     

    A 20-year-old woman who had consumed alcohol before she struck and killed a teenage boy in Tierrasanta, then fled the scene, was sentenced Thursday to four years in state prison.

     

  • Impractical Jokester Sal Vulcano bringing funny to San Diego all weekend

    Impractical Jokester Sal Vulcano bringing funny to San Diego all weekend

    Thursday, July 20 2017 6:07 PM EDT2017-07-20 22:07:17 GMT

    Whether you love the one liners or you watch for the awkward situations, of which there are plenty, TruTV’s “Impractical Jokers” has guaranteed laughs every Thursday. Sal Vulcano, and show’s three other featured comedians, have brought their comedic talents to San Diego.

     

    Whether you love the one liners or you watch for the awkward situations, of which there are plenty, TruTV’s “Impractical Jokers” has guaranteed laughs every Thursday. Sal Vulcano, and show’s three other featured comedians, have brought their comedic talents to San Diego.

     

  • Men at Work's Colin Hay performs new song on set

    Men at Work's Colin Hay performs new song on set

    Thursday, July 20 2017 5:53 PM EDT2017-07-20 21:53:19 GMT

    The man who sang "Land Down Under" first in 1981, Men At Work’s Colin Hay joined News 8 Morning Extra on Thursday to talk about his journey as a solo act, which has brought him to the Belly Up in Solana Beach this weekend.

     

    The man who sang "Land Down Under" first in 1981, Men At Work’s Colin Hay joined News 8 Morning Extra on Thursday to talk about his journey as a solo act, which has brought him to the Belly Up in Solana Beach this weekend.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.