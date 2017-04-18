Drop the Mic with Riz Ahmed

James Corden and Riz Ahmed square off in a rap battle, pitting television show host versus the star of "The Night Of" and it gets ugly.
Playing on Benicio del Toro's new Heineken ad, James, tending the bar, can't help but catch Benicio's striking look in his direction and lets his emotions overcome him.
James asks Jamie Foxx what fans can expect from his return to stand-up comedy, and Jamie recalls his first meeting with Kanye West, which led to them recording "Slow Jamz."
James Corden wakes up Katy Perry and her dog Nugget to answer tough questions or eat nauseating foods like cow tongue and bird saliva.
James welcomes his guests Alison Brie, Seth Rogen and Will Arnett, and immediately realizes the four of them would make for an amazing, raunchy romantic comedy.
After talking to Edgar Wright about the process of writing out a chase scene for "Baby Driver, James asks Fred Armisen and Tituss Burgess how they would fare as getaway drivers.
As James starts a Dogs In Sunglasses bit, Jamie Foxx interrupts James wondering why he isn't doing any music and challenges James to a riff-off with a special appearance from Ansel Elgort and The Filharmonic.
James asks Seth Rogen about a recent bachelor party he attended and learned the group went into the Nevada desert to hang and connect with camels.
James asks Dean Norris about playing a law enforcement agent 35 times in his career and if it comes in handy whenever he's pulled over by the police (it does).
James asks Alison Brie about her recent nuptials with Dave Franco and the experience of watching him in a sex scene in a recent film, and the group breaks down the difference between comedy sex scenes and sexy sex scenes.