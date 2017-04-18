Mom Wears T-Rex Costume to Walk Her Sons, 7 and 8, to School: 'T - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Mom Wears T-Rex Costume to Walk Her Sons, 7 and 8, to School: 'They Love It'

Updated: Apr 18, 2017 1:10 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.