Killer of Etan Patz Gets 25 Years to Life in Prison for 1979 Chi - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Killer of Etan Patz Gets 25 Years to Life in Prison for 1979 Child Murder

Updated: Apr 18, 2017 1:10 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.