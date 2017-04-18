Local activist missing in Mexico found alive according to partner

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An immigrant rights activist from San Diego, who went missing in Mexico after claiming his life was in danger, is apparently OK.

Last Thursday, Hugo Castro went on Facebook Live from a highway near Mexico City to say a group of criminals had threatened him and wanted to kill him.

His partner, Gaba Cortes, posted on her Facebook page Tuesday that friends and family were told he was alive, but that was all that could be shared. Cortes also thanked those who'd spoken up about his plight.

Castro, a volunteer coordinator at the San Diego-based advocacy group Border Angels, was reportedly en route to Queretaro, Mexico, when he went missing. He had planned to ride in a caravan following asylum-seekers from Central America as they made their way north toward the U.S.

Immigrant rights activists contend that the U.S. has been turning away refugees without reviewing their cases. The caravan was also meant to raise awareness of human rights abuses migrants allegedly suffer in Mexico.

