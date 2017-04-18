DMV Sting: Disabled parking cheats caught in the act - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

DMV Sting: Disabled parking cheats caught in the act

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - DMV investigators cracked down on drivers who illegally use disabled person parking placards on Tuesday as they conducted a sting at a San Diego Costco. 

Herald Chilstrom with the DMV said Tuesday's operation had several purposes. 

"We're trying to do two things: Educate folks regarding the necessary documentation and to have them understand they cannot loan the placards to anyone else," said Chilstrom. 

One driver told investigators he was using a placard that belonged to a gentleman he used to be a caregiver for.

"He's deceased and his wife gave it to me," he said.

Another driver who was also cited Tuesday said the placard belonged to his wife. He told authorities he dropped his wife at the store and when he came back to get her, she had already gotten another ride home.

"I went inside the store, can't find her and called her and she said I have to check my messages. This is it. This is my story," said the driver. 

In the past three years, the number of citations for illegal use of disabled person parking placards has increased by the hundreds in California - diminishing parking spots for the disabled. 

For anyone who is caught, no points will be assessed since it is not a moving violation, but that misdemeanor will appear on their driving record. 

During Tuesday's operation, 16 drivers were cited and those fees can range from several hundred dollars to several thousand dollars. 

