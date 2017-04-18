Dog gets sick after ingesting pink powder in Mission Hills

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — A local dog owner had a scare Monday night after his dog ingested a strange substance along the road.

David Anderson says he and his dog Barney were walking along West Washington when he noticed the dog sniffing a pile of pink powder.

Anderson didn't think much about it until he noticed several other piles in a seven block area.

Barney ended up getting sick from the powder so Anderson contacted police.

This morning the piles were still there so Anderson went to the fire station and they were able to clean up the substance.

It turned out to be some sort of chalk.

Barney is now doing fine.