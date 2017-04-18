Mike and Bixby back in San Diego despite previous incident

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - For a Texas man and his dog Bixby, dreams are like sticks and they've spent four years chasing them.

In Tuesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff caught up with Bixby the Rescue Dog and her human Mike.

Mike and Bixby are hosting an event Tuesday night at the Culture Brewing Company in Solana Beach.

Pups and Pints will raise money for the Second Chance Dog Rescue.

2 of our favorite humans in the news business came to interview us today. Tune into the #ZevelyZone tonight at 5:40 to see @JeffCBS8 @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/Cn5Q6vEvhv — Wheres Bixby (@WheresBixby) April 18, 2017

Mike & Bixby are back. We catch up with our favorite dog and owner who pedal the country for a good cause at 5:40 @CBS8 @WheresBixby pic.twitter.com/3dyGIOZQH8 — Jeff Zevely (@JeffCBS8) April 18, 2017

Some of the footage in this video story was shot using a GoPro camera.

