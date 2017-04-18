Mike and Bixby back in San Diego despite previous incident - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Mike and Bixby back in San Diego despite previous incident

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - For a Texas man and his dog Bixby, dreams are like sticks and they've spent four years chasing them. 

In Tuesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff caught up with Bixby the Rescue Dog and her human Mike. 

Mike and Bixby are hosting an event Tuesday night at the Culture Brewing Company in Solana Beach. 

Pups and Pints will raise money for the Second Chance Dog Rescue. 

 

