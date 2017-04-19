Missing for Weeks: Missing Lyft driver's body recovered near crashed car

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The family of a 32-year-old Lyft driver reported missing confirmed to CBS News 8 his body had been recovered near the area where his SUV had been located - nearly two weeks after he went missing.

According to David Medina's family, his body was found at the bottom of the embankment near the crash site where his SUV had been found last week.

For David's mother, Barbara Bernal, the worst part was not knowing what had happened to her son. "Terrible, terrible, not knowing where my son was - not knowing nothing, nothing," said Bernal.

David Medina, also known as David Bernal, was last seen driving a red 2016 GMC Terrain SUV in the vicinity of Interstate 8 and Jackson Drive on April 6, according to San Diego police.

Last week, police responded to a single vehicle crash on the transition ramp from Interstate-8 to Interstate-805 and discovered the red GMC Terrain SUV.

Police claim they did not know Medina was connected to the crash. Medina, whom Lyft had leased the SUV to, had not been located at the scene of the crash at the time.

"They didn't do their job. I feel like they didn't do their job - they didn't do it," said David's mother.

David's mother had initially traveled to San Diego to help look for her son. She said had police found him sooner she could have identified his body in person, but how his body is partially decomposed and they have to rely on DNA tests.

"If they would have found him I would have gone to recognize my son and they took that away from me," she said.

Bernal-Medina had suffered severe upper-body trauma, officials said. His death was not considered suspicious.

"I don't wanna know if there was foul play or anything. I don't want to know. I prayed so much for God to return my son no matter how," said David's mother.

Medina's family said they would like to thank everyone for their support during this difficult time.

