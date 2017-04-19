Injured driver and mom arrested after crash in Bay Terraces

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - At least one person was hurt Wednesday after a car smashes into a yard in Bay Terraces.

It happened on Parkside Avenue and Morton Way around 1 a.m. Police say this car veered off the road and plowed through a family's fence in Bay Terraces inches away from hitting David Hanson's granddaughter sleeping in a bedroom.

"I heard a big boom, then the whole house shook," Hanson said.

The damage crushed the windshield of the car and the driver was injured, according to police.

Hanson's granddaughter, Sydelle Arcitio, heard the crash and ran outside after hearing a loud noise.

"I heard a man screaming and just moaning in pain and everyone was screaming call 911," Arcitio said.

Police say the driver tried to hide at his mother's house, she's accused of fighting with officers. They were both taken into custody.

It is unknown at this time if the driver was impaired.