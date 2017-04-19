7-Eleven clerk pistol-whipped in Spring Valley - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

7-Eleven clerk pistol-whipped in Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY (CNS) - A employee at a 7-Eleven store in Spring Valley was injured during an armed robbery early Wednesday.
   
The hold-up at the convenience store at the corner of Jamacha Boulevard and Grand Avenue was reported around 3 a.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
   
The suspect fired off a couple gunshots and pistol-whipped a clerk before fleeing with an unknown amount of cash and various items from the store, according to officials.

