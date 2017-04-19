EXCLUSIVE: Chris Pine Reprises His Emmy-Nominated Voice Role on 'SuperMansion' Finale -- Watch Now!

The Walking Dead cancelled nearly all of their promotional events at San Diego Comic-Con this year following the recent death of stuntman John Bernecker. During the show's panel discussion in Hall H on Friday, The Walking Dead's cast and creators opened up about the tragedy.
ET's Deidre Behar caught up with Formula E race car driver Nelson Piquet Jr. at the New York City ePrix, where the 31-year-old champion dished on all things racing -- and even which celeb he'd like to take to the track.
Abby Lee Miller had a lot of tears and fears just days before starting her 366-day prison sentence last week.
The Big Bang Theory cast opened Comic-Con on Friday morning in Hall H reminiscing about the past decade and addressed the engagement cliffhanger between Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Amy (Mayim Bialik).