Oklahoma City bombing remembered 22 years later - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Oklahoma City bombing remembered 22 years later

Posted: Updated:
People wait for the 22nd Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony to begin at the Oklahoma City Memorial in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, April 19, 2017. People wait for the 22nd Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony to begin at the Oklahoma City Memorial in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, April 19, 2017.
In this April 19, 1995, file photo, shows the north side of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City after an explosion that killed 168 people. In this April 19, 1995, file photo, shows the north side of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City after an explosion that killed 168 people.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Family and friends of those killed in the Oklahoma City bombing placed wreaths, photos and balloons on the metal chairs that memorialize the 168 people who died in the 1995 attack.

Hundreds gathered on Wednesday at the memorial and museum built at the former site of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building for the 22nd anniversary of the deadliest act of domestic terrorism in the country.

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson spoke during a remembrance ceremony. His remarks included the importance of teaching unity to American children.

The Murrah building housed HUD offices as well as employees from other federal agencies. HUD lost 35 employees in the attack.

Timothy McVeigh was convicted of the 1995 bombing and was later executed.

RELATED COVERAGE

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Comic-Con 2017: Fans packing 'Hall H' Friday for premiere events

    Comic-Con 2017: Fans packing 'Hall H' Friday for premiere events

    Friday, July 21 2017 6:05 PM EDT2017-07-21 22:05:09 GMT

    Fresh off setting record ratings for HBO in its seventh season premiere last weekend, "Game of Thrones'' cast members will appear Friday at Comic-Con International at the San Diego Convention Center.    

     

    Fresh off setting record ratings for HBO in its seventh season premiere last weekend, "Game of Thrones'' cast members will appear Friday at Comic-Con International at the San Diego Convention Center.    

     

  • 2 cars catch fire at Carmel Mountain gas station

    2 cars catch fire at Carmel Mountain gas station

    Friday, July 21 2017 5:55 PM EDT2017-07-21 21:55:19 GMT

    San Diego Fire-Rescue firefighters extinguished a vehicle fire at a gas station in Carmel Mountain.

     

    San Diego Fire-Rescue firefighters extinguished a vehicle fire at a gas station in Carmel Mountain.

     

  • Broken water hydrant floods Mission Valley apartment complex

    Broken water hydrant floods Mission Valley apartment complex

    Friday, July 21 2017 4:45 PM EDT2017-07-21 20:45:08 GMT

    A vehicle knocked over a fire hydrant at a large Mission Valley apartment complex Friday, causing a several-story-high geyser that flooded residences and garages on the property and displaced more than two dozen residents.

     

    A vehicle knocked over a fire hydrant at a large Mission Valley apartment complex Friday, causing a several-story-high geyser that flooded residences and garages on the property and displaced more than two dozen residents.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.