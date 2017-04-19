Tom Brady Cites 'Family Matters' for Not Visiting White House With Patriots, Shares Photo of His Parents

The summer 2017 box office calendar promised us laughter. It also promised that we'd see girls behaving just as badly as the boys. Girls Trip and Rough Night were promoted as the raunchy femme answer to The Hangover and the direct descendant of the ultimate R-rated female comedy Bridesmaids.
The Walking Dead cancelled nearly all of their promotional events at San Diego Comic-Con this year following the recent death of stuntman John Bernecker. During the show's panel discussion in Hall H on Friday, The Walking Dead's cast and creators opened up about the tragedy.
ET's Deidre Behar caught up with Formula E race car driver Nelson Piquet Jr. at the New York City ePrix, where the 31-year-old champion dished on all things racing -- and even which celeb he'd like to take to the track.