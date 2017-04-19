Driver under arrest for DUI, hit-and-run in Serra Mesa

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8/CNS) — A fiery crash in Serra Mesa early Wednesday left a young drunken-driving suspect behind bars and one of his five passengers seriously injured.

Wayne Anthony Gonyea, 20, was behind the wheel of a Ford Aerostar that sideswiped two parked cars at high speed on Gramercy Drive near Sandrock Road shortly after 3:30 a.m., according to San Diego police.

The van then went over a curb, crashed through a fence, struck a tree in a nearby parking lot and caught fire, San Diego police Officer Tony Martinez said.

Gonyea ran as the van went up in flames, as did his passengers, including a 20-year-old woman who suffered rib fractures and a punctured lung, according to the officer.

Patrol officers responding to the wreck detained all of them, and the young woman was hospitalized.

Gonyea was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of DUI and hit-and-run causing injury. He was being held on $100,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Friday afternoon.

Damage is still being estimated.