Behind the Curtain: John Goodman vs. P!nk & Donald Trump

Posted: Updated:

A documentary crew following James Corden around after a taping of The Late Late Show captures what happened when John Goodman attempts to work his way into a show that is booked with a big sketch featuring P!nk and James as Donald Trump.

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

