Earthquake risks abound in California, but there are steps we can take to be prepared

This is sponsored content and was provided by California Earthquake Authority

California is home to two-thirds of our nation’s earthquake risk. Most Californians live within 30 miles of an active fault, and more than 2,000 known faults crisscross the state.

While all of California is earthquake country, each region of California has unique earthquake risks. In San Diego, earthquakes can happen on the Rose Canyon fault, which runs along the coast and beneath downtown San Diego, and on the Elsinore fault and San Jacinto fault, which run through the eastern part of San Diego County. San Diegans may also experience shaking caused by quakes centered south of the border, as with the magnitude-7.2 earthquake centered in Baja California that shook San Diego on Easter Sunday in 2010.

Scientists say the chance of a magnitude-6.7 or larger earthquake happening somewhere in California in the next 30 years is greater than 99 percent. And in Southern California, there is a 75-percent chance of a magnitude-7.0 or greater quake happening in the same time frame—that’s an earthquake nearly three times stronger than the magnitude-6.7 Northridge quake that caused widespread damage to freeways, office buildings and homes in 1994.

For more information about the earthquake risks in different regions of California, visit the California Earthquake Authority (CEA) website. CEA is a not-for-profit, privately funded, publicly managed organization that provides residential earthquake insurance and encourages Californians to reduce their risk of earthquake loss.

Because earthquakes occur without warning, the key to earthquake safety is being prepared. CEA and the Earthquake Country Alliance have developed “Seven Steps to Earthquake Safety” to help Californians prepare before, survive during and recover after an earthquake:

Prepare

1. Secure your space — Identify hazards and secure movable items.

2. Plan to be safe — Create a disaster plan and decide how to communicate during an emergency.

3. Organize disaster supplies — Organize supplies and store them in convenient locations.

4. Minimize financial hardship — Organize important documents, strengthen your property and consider buying insurance.

Survive

5. Drop, cover and hold on — Practice what to do when the ground shakes.

6. Improve safety — Evacuate if necessary, help the injured and prevent further damage.

Recover

7. Reconnect and restore — Reconnect with others, repair damage and rebuild community.

Visit CEA’s website to see a video about the “Seven Steps to Earthquake Safety” and to learn more about how to be prepared.