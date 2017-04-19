EXCLUSIVE: Pregnant Beyoncé & Jay Z Affectionately Kiss at Frien - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

EXCLUSIVE: Pregnant Beyoncé & Jay Z Affectionately Kiss at Friend's Birthday Dinner

Updated: Apr 19, 2017 5:25 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.