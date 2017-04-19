City fixes pothole thanks to CBS News 8 viewer

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — Some relief for drivers in Bay Ho after a massive pothole is fixed and it was thanks to Your Stories.

A CBS News 8 viewer first sent in photos last week of a number of potholes from Bay Ho to Old Town including a large one on Morena Boulevard.

The story caught the city's attention and now that pothole is no longer a problem.

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer said he hopes this will encourage even more people to come forward.

Potholes can be reported on the free Get It Done app - available to both Apple and Android users.