City fixes pothole thanks to CBS News 8 viewer - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

City fixes pothole thanks to CBS News 8 viewer

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — Some relief for drivers in Bay Ho after a massive pothole is fixed and it was thanks to Your Stories.

A CBS News 8 viewer first sent in photos last week of a number of potholes from Bay Ho to Old Town including a large one on Morena Boulevard.

The story caught the city's attention and now that pothole is no longer a problem.

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer said he hopes this will encourage even more people to come forward.

Potholes can be reported on the free Get It Done app - available to both Apple and Android users.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.