Special needs students drop off special gifts

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — A group of students with special needs presented some special gifts to the Salvation Army Wednesday.

In Wednesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff heads to the East Village for a day of learning and giving.

Students from San Diego High School were given a tour of one of the Salvation Army's Family Stores and shown how they use donations to help the community.

Each of the students showed up with items to donate to the organization.

"They came with donations and what a beautiful thing. Kids who need support are they themselves giving back to the community," said Major Henry Graciani of the Salvation Army.