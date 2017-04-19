Taj Mahal & Keb' Mo' Perform "All Around the World" With Jon - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Taj Mahal & Keb' Mo' Perform "All Around the World" With Jon

The two blues legends, who are touring this summer in support of their new album 'TajMo,' sit in with the Late Show band for this exclusive preview of their groundbreaking collaboration.

