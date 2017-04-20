Man dead, woman rescued after cliff fall in Torrey Pines - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Man dead, woman rescued after cliff fall in Torrey Pines

Posted: Updated:
By CBS News 8 Team
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 23-year-old man was killed in a fall on the sand cliffs overlooking Black's Beach, authorities said Thursday.
   
Lifeguards, firefighters, a helicopter crew and police were sent to an area below the Torrey Pines Gliderport on Torrey Pines Scenic Drive after the fall was reported around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, according fire officials.
   
Firefighters located the man and a female companion by tracking the location of the cellphone she had used to call 911.
   
The woman was rescued from an area about 50 to 75 feet below the top of the cliff, but the victim, who had fallen 50 to 60 feet farther, died at the scene, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Battalion Chief David Connor said.
   
Both were believed to be UC San Diego students, according to the battalion chief.

