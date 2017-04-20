Sisters dropped from Zahau wrongful death lawsuit

Politicians will join celebrities at Comic-Con International Saturday in San Diego as the annual celebration of the popular arts enters its third day at the convention center.
Extortion and other charges were filed against 19 people, mostly gang members, following a three-year investigation into the Mexican Mafia prison gang, the San Diego County District Attorney's Office announced Saturday.
It'll be mostly sunny in most of San Diego County Friday after the morning clouds and fog clear along the coast and in the valleys.
Fresh off setting record ratings in its seventh season premiere last weekend, HBO Friday thrilled "Game of Thrones" fans at Comic- Con International at the San Diego Convention Center with a 60-second trailer for upcoming episodes.
After an El Cajon police officer was attacked, a good Samaritan stepped in to help save his life. Now, others are rallying behind the hero to repay her for her selfless actions.
Lighting strikes twice in Pacific Beach after two women were attacked on the very same street corner.
Hawaii is the first state to prepare the public for the possibility of a ballistic missile strike from North Korea.