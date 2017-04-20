District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis announces resignation

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - After almost 15 years as San Diego County's top law enforcement official, District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis announced Thursday that she is stepping down in July to explore a possible run for a seat on the Board of Supervisors.

"I have not decided if I will be a candidate or not," Dumanis said. "I believe my experience, and the critical role that the Board plays in public safety and policy issues, would make me an effective member.

"However, I do not want to create any conflict with, or distraction from the important work of the District Attorney's Office," Dumanis said. "Therefore, I feel it's appropriate for me to resign at this time as I explore my potential candidacy."

Dumanis, 65, has spent more than 40 years in public life, working as a clerk typist, investigative assistant, deputy district attorney, Juvenile Court referee, Municipal Court judge, Superior Court judge and four-time elected district attorney.

"Serving as district attorney has been an absolute privilege and one of the highest honors of my professional life," Dumanis said. "Working as a DA alongside an incredibly talented group of professionals for nearly 15 years to deliver justice to the people of San Diego has been a richly rewarding experience. Together, we have been leaders in change and a voice of justice for so many."

DA Dumanis released the following statement:

