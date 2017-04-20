District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis announces resignation - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis announces resignation

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - After almost 15 years as San Diego County's top law enforcement official, District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis announced Thursday that she is stepping down in July to explore a possible run for a seat on the Board of Supervisors.

"I have not decided if I will be a candidate or not," Dumanis said. "I believe my experience, and the critical role that the Board plays in public safety and policy issues, would make me an effective member.

"However, I do not want to create any conflict with, or distraction from the important work of the District Attorney's Office," Dumanis said. "Therefore, I feel it's appropriate for me to resign at this time as I explore my potential candidacy."

Dumanis, 65, has spent more than 40 years in public life, working as a clerk typist, investigative assistant, deputy district attorney, Juvenile Court referee, Municipal Court judge, Superior Court judge and four-time elected district attorney.

"Serving as district attorney has been an absolute privilege and one of the highest honors of my professional life," Dumanis said. "Working as a DA alongside an incredibly talented group of professionals for nearly 15 years to deliver justice to the people of San Diego has been a richly rewarding experience. Together, we have been leaders in change and a voice of justice for so many."

DA Dumanis released the following statement:
 

"As I have weighed my future options, among the many things I have been encouraged to consider is a run for San Diego County Board of Supervisors.
 
"I have not decided if I will be a candidate or not.  I believe my experience, and the critical role that the Board plays in public safety and policy issues, would make me an effective member. However, I do not want to create any conflict with, or distraction from the important work of the District Attorney's Office.  Therefore, I feel it's appropriate for me to resign at this time as I explore my potential candidacy.
 
"Having spent 30 years of my life in the DA's Office, this has been a difficult decision.  I've spent 43 years in public life and it has been my honor to work on behalf of San Diegans. 
 
"Serving as District Attorney has been an absolute privilege and one of the highest honors of my professional life. Working as DA alongside an incredibly talented group of professionals for nearly 15 years to deliver justice to the people of San Diego has been a richly rewarding experience. Together, we have been leaders in change and a voice of justice for so many.  I'm very proud of the unparalleled crime prevention and public outreach programs we've put in place and our unwavering commitment to supporting victims of crime."
 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.