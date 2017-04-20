Whitney Cummings's New Hang Spot Is Tyrese Gibson's Backyard - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Whitney Cummings's New Hang Spot Is Tyrese Gibson's Backyard

Posted: Updated:

James, Whitney Cummings and Shania Twain have a difficult time wrapping their heads around the scale of Tyrese Gibson's ultimate backyard, featuring a Starbucks, hibachi grill and two stages.

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

Watch The Late Late Show with James Corden weeknights on CBS 8 at 12:37 a.m.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.