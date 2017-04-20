Bella: Pekingese mix will bring pure joy to her new home

While most people are glued to their televisions for the popular "Shark Week" others are making a difference off our coast. Particularly a local tattoo artist, Kyle Walker, who uses his profits to raise money for shark finning prevention and awareness.
More than 42,000 people showed up to Del Mar's opening day last year. Just imagine navigating such a huge crowd for hours on end, sounds like you'd be in need of some serious spa time afterward.
On Zoo Day the animals usually come to us, but Friday we went to them. News 8's Ashley Jacobs is at the San Diego Zoo with a pig, a wolf, and a cheetah-dog team!
The word "junk" may be in the title, but don't be fooled. This weekend marks the return of San Diego's most popular 'Junk in the Trunk' Vintage Market.
Sissy, an 8-year-old Jack Russell Terrier, is looking for a loving home. Sissy is a sweet, happy-go-lucky gal who is looking for a family to love during her golden years. She enjoys snuggling in laps and hanging out with her people and other dogs. If you have love to give, she will return it to you ten-fold!
A lot is happening at SeaWorld this summer, from renovations and additions at the park to revamping shows and summer camps for kids.
Some local kids are learning from the pros what it's like to be in law enforcement. On Wednesday, a police academy camp got a special visit from the ASTREA pilots.
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday for the construction of East County's newest Boys & Girls Club facility.
Local musicians are coming together to treat you to free music. Every Wednesday during the summer The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch will host a free concert.
Leave it to a children's book to combine cute cuddly kittens with the heartache of war. In Tuesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff's in Lakeside to hear a true story about an army veteran and her two cats.