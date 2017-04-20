Bella: Pekingese mix will bring pure joy to her new home

Breed: Pekingese mix

Gender: Spayed female

Age: 6 years old

ID #: 240678

Adoption Fee: $95

Bella, a 6-year-old Pekingese mix, is in need of a loving home. This sweet girl was brought in by her previous owners when they were moving and no longer has time to take care of her. Bella is a friendly, happy-go-lucky girl who loves to be with her humans. She is okay coexisting with other mellow dogs, but really prefers the affection from her humans more than anything else. Bella is house-trained, easy-going and good with older, respectful children. She will surely bring endless happiness to her new family for years to come!

Her adoption fee includes her spay, permanent microchip identification, current vaccinations, 30 days worry free insurance from Trupanion Insurance and a certificate for a free veterinary exam!

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

(619) 299-7012



Adoptions

Monday - Friday

11 a.m. - 6 p.m.



Saturday - Sunday

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.