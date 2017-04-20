UCSD coffee cart fire suspect pleads not guilty

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — A woman accused of setting fire to four coffee kiosks after hours on the UCSD campus in La Jolla pleaded not guilty Thursday to multiple arson charges.

Kay Lyn Williamson, 30, also had a courtroom outburst during the proceedings.

When asked if she understood that she may not return to the university's campus should she make bail, Williamson replied saying, "Do you understand that I'm the acting President of the United States of America, right now?"

Williamson had asked to speak during the brief arraignment but was told by Judge Lisa Rodriguez to consult with her attorney from the Public Defender's Office.

Investigators say Williamson burned down four coffee carts on campus in the midnight hour Monday morning, which caused about $30,000 dollars in damage.

Each of the fires set caused about $5,000 in damage to the cart and another $2,000 to the contents, fire officials said.

Williamson was ordered held on $150,000 bail faces up to ten years in prison, if convicted.

A readiness conference was set for May 1 and a preliminary hearing for May 3.

RELATED COVERAGE