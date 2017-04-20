FLASHBACK: Cuba Gooding Sr. Says He's 'Very Proud' of His Famous - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

FLASHBACK: Cuba Gooding Sr. Says He's 'Very Proud' of His Famous Sons at 'Snow Dogs' Premiere in 2002

Updated: Apr 20, 2017 7:25 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.