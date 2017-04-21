Push for abortion pill access on college campuses

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A proposed California bill that would require the abortion pill to be provided on all University of California and California State University campuses passed its first committee.

The bill would require public colleges that operate on-campus health centers to offer abortion by medication techniques and scientifically accurate abortion counseling services to their students.

Under the bill, student health insurance plans offered by universities and colleges would include coverage of abortion as part of insurance plans.

According to the bill writers, students who attend campuses outside of major urban centers face prohibitively expensive travel, often without reliable means of transportation, to a clinic that may be hours from their campus, out of their city, county, or even geographic region.