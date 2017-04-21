$25K reward offered for information on arson fires nearly 14 years ago

A handcuffed suspect who escaped from the downtown San Diego police station Sunday was back in custody a little more than an hour
after his escape, police said.
Coaster train passengers could experience delays beginning Monday as the North County Transit District rolls out a new operating system designed to enhance safety, the agency announced Sunday.
A vegetation fire near Warner Springs that spread quickly Saturday has slowed considerably Sunday and is 20 percent contained, though some residents in the area are under an evacuation warning, authorities said.
A tribute to the late "Star Wars" actress Carrie Fisher will highlight the final day of Comic-Con International at the San Diego Convention Center.
A vehicle that rolled off the right shoulder of southbound Interstate 5 south of the Border Patrol checkpoint near San Onofre State Beach has sparked a fire and prompted the closure of two southbound lanes, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.
Comic-Con has drawn massive crowds once again this year but the pop culture event wasn't always what it is today.
A woman reported missing was found shot to death Saturday at an office in San Diego and her daughter apparently committed suicide after learning about the woman's death, authorities said.
Signs warning of shark in the area of Silver Strand State Beach have been posted following a report of a shark sighting Saturday morning.
A ticket with five numbers in Friday's drawing of the multi-state Mega Millions lottery, but missing the Mega number, was sold at a CVS pharmacy in Chula Vista and is worth $1,502,885.