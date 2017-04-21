Cal Fire app aims to help San Diegans be prepared for wildfires

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diegans who strive to be prepared for wildfires can use a new Cal Fire mobile-device application to keep up with their readiness efforts, the state agency announced Friday.

The free Ready for Wildfire app provides users with step-by-step checklists, allowing them to track their progress while managing vegetation, protecting their homes with fire-resistant construction, assembling emergency supply kits, and creating family communication and evacuation plans, according to Cal Fire.

The application software also can provide wildfire alerts, including customized notifications when emergency personnel are responding to a wildfire in a given area.

Users also can set up alerts for multiple counties or the entire state and, while away from home, have the option of enabling a function that will notify them if a wildfire is reported within 30 miles of a given travel location.

The app is available on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.