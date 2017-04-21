Ciara Shows Off 'Big' Baby Bump as Due Date Approaches: 'Mamma C - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Ciara Shows Off 'Big' Baby Bump as Due Date Approaches: 'Mamma Can Still Drop It Low'

Updated: Apr 21, 2017 5:25 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.