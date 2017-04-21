Zachary Quinto Mourns Death of Dog Noah: 'In Loving Him I Learned to Love Myself More Fully'

ETonline's Leanne Aguilera sat down with the cast of Supergirl at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday for news on villains, crossovers, and the return of Karamel!
Christina Aguilera was all smiles with her sweet family at the premiere of The Emoji Movie on Sunday.
On Sunday, TV audiences finally got a chance to watch the aquatic sporting event of the year: Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps racing a great white shark to see who's a faster swimmer.
Henry Cavill continued to tease Justice League fans about Superman's seeming absence in the upcoming superhero epic when he took to Instagram on Saturday to share a look at the film's new trailer, released during San Diego Comic-Con.