Demi Lovato Rocks Bikini Bod, Shares Inspiring Message: 'Love Yo - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Demi Lovato Rocks Bikini Bod, Shares Inspiring Message: 'Love Your Body the Way It Is'

Updated: Apr 21, 2017 8:55 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.