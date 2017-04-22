Country music superstar Brad Paisley shoots new music video in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Country music superstar and three time Grammy Award winner Brad Paisley recently filmed a music video for his new song Love and War in San Diego.

Love and War was written by Paisley and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member, John Fogerty.

The video for the song was shot in front of the famed kissing statue, "Unconditional Surrender" and on the USS Midway, the longest serving Navy aircraft carrier of the 20th century.

Throughout the video shoot, Paisley and Fogerty were honored to meet veterans from all branches of the military.

Paisley has sold over 12 million albums throughout his career and won 14 Academy of Country Music Awards, 14 Country Music Association Awards and two American Music Awards.

Love and War is Paisley's new album which was released on Friday.

In a Facebook post, the USS Midway thanks the two music stars, saying: