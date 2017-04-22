Local Syrian refugees talk about war and life in the U.S.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The spotlight was on the Syrian refugee crisis Friday night as refugees shared their stories of escaping their war-torn homeland during a special event in San Diego.

One refugee, Hassana, said she left her homeland after soldiers injured her family in their own home.

Hassana was one of the first Syrian refugees to arrive a year ago, but found it tough to assimilate. She said the society in Syria is very social, and it was hard for her to leave family and relatives in Syria.

While San Diego recently welcomed its ten thousandth Syrian refugee, Hassana now spends her time helping others settle in.

During Friday's panel, Hassana shared some of the challenges she and other refugees experienced when arriving to a new country filled with new opportunities.

While children are able to attend school, parents have a difficult time finding jobs and learning English.

Despite starting from zero and relocating to a new country, they are grateful for the opportunity to live in San Diego.

The East African Community and Cultural Center's conference on migration and refugees continues through the weekend.