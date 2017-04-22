Teen, 15, Who Disappeared With Former Teacher Is 'Resting' With Family, Recovery 'Just Beginning'

Actress and singer Hilary Duff was robbed of hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth of jewelry while away on vacation — and social media may be to blame.
A New York woman’s dog couldn’t make it to her destination wedding, but the bride’s dad made sure the canine was there in spirit.
An Oregon couple’s joy at the birth of their newborn daughter quickly turned to horror after their car was stolen from the hospital parking lot as they prepared to bring their baby home, they told InsideEdition.com.
A Nebraska teen and her prom date showed up to the big dance in outfits made entirely out of duct tape.
An Ohio community is in mourning this week after a high school football star died after he was struck by a bullet in a drive-by shooting earlier this month.
A Pennsylvania woman has been charged with criminal homicide after she shot her boyfriend at point-blank range because he asked her to do it, authorities said.
A Philadelphia woman has been accused of stealing a taxi and picking up paying customers before cops caught up with her.
One of the attorneys who tried O.J. Simpson for the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman has shared what he would say to Simpson if they ever came face to face again, following news of his upcoming release from prison.
A teen driver is facing charges in California stemming from the death of her sister after cops say she livestreamed a fatal crash while under the influence.