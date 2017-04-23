2 suspects sought in Nestor armed robbery

A 30-year-old man was in custody Tuesday on suspicion of murder in the fatal stabbing of a 58-year-old woman in a Clairemont home, police said.
A 68-year-old man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of sexually assaulting two children he instructed while working as a private tennis instructor in northern San Diego County.
A model who accused Bill Cosby of sexually assaulting her at a Playboy Mansion party in 2008 has been arrested on suspicion of bringing heroin to a San Diego jail, officials said Tuesday.
The Friends of Balboa Park organization kicked off National Carousel Day by announcing a fundraising campaign aimed at restoring the carousel at Balboa Park.
power outage apparently caused by a squirrel that came into contact with a transmission line at a North Park utility substation Tuesday briefly left about 45,500 central San Diego homes, schools and businesses without electrical service.
A two-alarm fire that engulfed a Spring Valley home caused between $100,000 and $200,000 in damages, but the family inside escaped safely and the home is salvageable, officials said Tuesday.
A fire that has scorched 255 acres of brush in the rugged northeastern reaches of San Diego County is 85 percent contained Tuesday, authorities said.
A San Diego teacher’s tense confrontation with a Border Patrol agent is going viral after the agent asked her if she was an American citizen at a checkpoint in New Mexico.