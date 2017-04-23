Padres hosting U.S. Air Force & Air National Guard Appreciation Day

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Padres will conduct U.S. Air Force & Air National Guard Appreciation Day at Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins at Petco Park and their second KidsFest of the 2017 season.
Pregame ceremonies will include more than 75 representatives from the U.S. Air Force, Air National Guard and Civil Air Patrol lining the base paths, a flyover by a C-17 Globemaster Three and 15 future Airmen taking an Oath of Enlistment during the pregame ceremony.
Members of the Air Force, Air National Guard and Civil Air Patrol will join the Padres starting lineup at their positions as part of "Military Takes the Field."
The national anthem will be performed by Air Force 2nd Lt. Jeffrey Collins from the 452nd Air Mobility Wing, March Air Reserve Base in Riverside.
Air Force Staff Sgt. Dejon Fruga from the 701st Combat Operations Squadron, March Air Reserve Base, will sing ``God Bless America'' between halves of the seventh inning.
KidsFest was scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at Park at the Park with activities including bounce houses, inflatables, games, face painting and balloon artists.
Two Padres players will sign autographs at the Park at the Park from noon to 12:30 p.m. A Compadres Kids membership is required to participate in
the signings. Membership is free and available on-site.
Children 14 and under will be able to run the bases on the field after the game.
