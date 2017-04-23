Man dies after Pacific Beach motel fight

PACIFIC BEACH (CNS) - A fight in a Pacific Beach motel room more than a week ago turned into a homicide investigation this weekend, when a man died, and detectives said Sunday the suspect was still at large.
Officers responded at 7:45 p.m. on April 14 to the San Diego Motel in the 4700 block of Mission Bay Drive to a report of a fight involving a man with a knife, according to Lt. Todd Griffin.
"The first officers to arrive found a male in a room suffering from lacerations on his head and arm, and blunt force trauma to his ribcage, sustained during an assault," Griffin said in a statement released Sunday.
The victim, Joaquin Tuttle, 40, of San Diego, died Friday at Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla.
"San Diego Police Department homicide detectives were notified and are currently investigating the incident," Griffin said. "There is no suspect in custody at this time."
Detectives asked anyone with information regarding the incident to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.
