Thousands attend 28th EarthFair in Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — Festivities wrapped up Sunday evening after a fun-filled, packed day celebrating all things earth.

Soaking in a song of mindful acoustics, some were able to take a seat as tens of thousands walked all around them for the San Diego Earth Works EarthFair.

"It's all about finding out where you fit in for the next thing you'd like to do to make the world a better place," said EarthFair organizer Carolyn Chase.

The event at Balboa Park featured environmentally friendly vendors like Find Your Soil Mate - highlighting soil fertilizer.

You could see what the buzz was all about from the bee keeping society.



"Albert Einstein said if we lose the bees, three years later our whole society will fall apart and the bees are an important part of our society," said Mark Kukuchek, president of the San Diego Bee Keeping Society.

"Just being out with the San Diegans and enjoying the environment everybody looking for a positive solution for - this it is fun," said attendee Theresa Gamlin.

There were more than 300 businesses and shops to choose from and a chance to add some bright colors to the original art street long mural.

"What Earth Day means to me is that there is still 300 volunteers [who] want to produce this event with us because we could not do it without them," Chase said.

It was EarthFair's 28th year and organizers think it's a breeding ground to test out new technology.

"URB-E stands for urban electric, we are the makers of the electric folding vehicle," said URB-E's Madison Morgan.

This Pasadena-based transportation starts at $900.

"It folds up, it becomes completely compact," said Morgan. "So you can release all of those commute pain point problems."

It's completely sustainable and goes 15 to 18 miles per our. One battery charge lasts for for 16 miles.

Taking in the earth tones some tiny tikes got on the tambourine and took to the maracas and drums part of the Spirit Soul & Friends, musical peace troupe

One new addition to EarthFair was a "Canna Village" made up of 40 vendors in the cannabis industry.

"There's so many things you can use it for," said Danielle Biondi of Point Loma Patient Consumer Co-op. "You can make clothes you can make paper... it's like crazy so I think it's awesome to have something like that and being better about the earth."

