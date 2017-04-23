Windansea Beach reopens following sewage spill

LA JOLLA (CNS) - The La Jolla beach that was closed Thursday due to a sewage spill was re-opened Sunday by the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health
Sample results from the City of San Diego Microbiology Lab indicate that the shore north of Windansea Beach - from Nautilus to Marine Streets - is safe for recreational use, according to a statement by DEH.
About 1,000 gallons of sewage spilled into the ocean from a ruptured pipe near a city pump station in the 100 block of Fern Glen Thursday morning, according to DEH.
Signs were posted warning of the pollution hazard along a roughly 2,000- foot stretch of coastline.
In another DEH advisory Sunday, water quality testing recently conducted confirms that the San Luis Rey River mouth in Oceanside was also safe for recreational use. But there was no department indication as to why it had been closed, or for how long.
For more information, please visit the Beach Water Quality website.
