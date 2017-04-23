CA attorney general rejects federal deportation push

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — California's Attorney General Xavier Becerra pushed back against his federal counterpart days after Jeff Sessions visited San Diego.

"We're in the business of public safety not deportation," Becerra said on ABC's "This Week," "We've been abiding by federal law for quite some time before Jeff Sessions became the Attorney General. We're going the continue to abide by federal law and the U.S. Constitution. We're hoping the federal government will also abide by the U.S. Constitution, which gives my state the right to decide how to do public safety. "

On Friday, U.S. Attorney General Sessions went to the border to discuss immigration and the border wall.

He continued to support the president's stance in support of deportations.

"People don't have a right to demand entry into the United States and certainly not the right to come unlawfully and then commit crimes and then complain about being deported," said Sessions.

Earlier this month the state legislature approved a bill that would make California the nation's first sanctuary state.

It is still awaiting Governor Jerry Brown's signature.

"It's inconceivable to me that an elected official on any level would prefer these kind of men and women to be released in the community then to turn them over to federal law-enforcement," said Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly.

Attorney General Becerra also reiterated support for "dreamers" - those who were brought to the U.S. as children and received special immigration status, while speaking out against an extension of a wall between the U.S. and Mexico.

"I'm still trying to figure out who believes a medieval solution to fix our broken immigrant system is what we need," said Becerra on "This Week." "American taxpayers are very much aligned with Mexico. None of them, not the taxpayers or Mexico wants to pay for a medieval wall to fix our broken immigration system."

